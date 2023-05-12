Here's the full Patriots schedule for 2023 season

BOSTON -- The Patriots' schedule has officially been finalized.

Though there's a long way to go between now and football season, New England now knows when and where it will be playing in the fall.

A day after learning the date of the game in Germany against the Colts, the other 16 games have been filled in. Here's how the 2023 schedule looks for New England.

Week 1: vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Sept. 10, 4:25 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 2: vs. Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 17, 8:20 p.m. ET

Week 3: at New York Jets, Sunday, Sept. 24, 1 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 4: at Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Oct. 1, 4:25 p.m. ET

Week 5: vs. New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Oct. 8, 1 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 6: at Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct. 15, 4:05 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 7: vs. Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Oct. 22, 1 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 8: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday Oct. 29, 1 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 9: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m. ET

Week 10: vs. Indianapolis Colts, Germany, 9:30 a.m. ET

Week 11: BYE WEEK

Week 12: at New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 26, 1 p.m. ET

Week 13: vs. Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Dec. 3, 1 p.m. ET

Week 14: at Pittsburgh Steelers, Thursday, Dec. 7, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 15: vs. Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, Dec. 18, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 16: at Denver Broncos, Sunday, Dec. 24, 8:15 p.m. ET

Week 17: at Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Dec. 31, 1 p.m. ET, WBZ-TV

Week 18: vs. New York Jets, TBD

Additionally, the Patriots will host the Texans for the preseason opener on Thursday, Aug. 10. Their following preseason games -- at Green Bay, at Tennessee -- are TBD.