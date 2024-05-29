Watch CBS News
Could seeing friends in person be better for your health than texting them?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - A new study finds that seeing your friends face-to-face promotes greater well-being than texting them.

Canadian researchers looked at 13,000 adults over 50 and calculated their "friendship score" based on factors such as how many friends they had and how often they made contact with them. They found that face-to-face meetings at least once a week were associated with better physical and mental health compared to calling or texting.

They say seeing friends in person, and looking them directly in the eye, can allow your brains to sync which can improve communication and promote empathy in a way that texting and emailing can't.

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 5:37 PM EDT

