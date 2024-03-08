Free, brand new, 3-bedroom home available to disabled veteran in Massachusetts

Disabled veteran in Massachusetts to receive free home thanks to "Come Home to Acton" project

ACTON - A group of builders in Massachusetts are working together to build a home in Acton for a disabled veteran at no cost.

Aaron Jeanson and his brother Mickey run Jeanson Builders. For them, this project is personal.

"Words can't even describe that, it's going to be very special," Aaron Jeanson told WBZ-TV.

The three bedroom, 1,800-square foot home is not only well-built, it's in a great location.

"It's roughly about a half acre. I think the great thing about this location is that we're kind of close to everything the town has to offer, the schools and a, kind of, nice community," he said.

But what's best about this house? The asking price.

"Everything we do is for free," said Jeanson.

The house will cost the future homeowner zero dollars. In Acton, the median price for a home is $795,000, according to Redfin. But there is one catch.

"This is a project we wanted to do for a disabled veteran and family, by building a house and donating it," said Andy Starr.

This was the brainchild of Starr's husband, Mark. In 2018, he got the town to donate the land for just a dollar. The former builder got as far as the foundation and then in 2020, Mark passed away unexpectedly. And his passion project, to give a free home to a disabled veteran, was suddenly stopped.

"I wasn't quite sure what I was going to do, it was a tough time," Starr told WBZ. "And that is when the Jeanson builders, Aaron and Mickey, approached me."

Jeanson Builders picked up where Mark left off. They donated their time skills and subs to get the build going again.

"It's incredible to be able to restore the independence and freedom of a veteran who may be severely injured," said Katelyn Donovan from Homes for Our Troops. "Being able to give them a mortgage-free home to really restart their life."

The project is called Come Home to Acton and is working with other, more experienced organizations like Homes for Our Troops for both leadership and advice. So now, not only is the focus finishing the house but completing Mark's mission of finding that special veteran to make his house their home.

"This was Mark's goal and his project," said Starr. "But I confess that every day of my life, I feel like he's watching me, and this has to be finished. I'm on a mission."

They are still looking for a veteran for the home and are accepting donations for decorations and supplies at their website. They are considering all post-9/11 veterans and are hoping to have someone move in in a few months.