'Boston's tallest and biggest baby': Franklin Park Zoo welcomes new giraffe calf
BOSTON - The Franklin Park Zoo is introducing "Boston's tallest and biggest baby."
A new Masai giraffe calf was born at the zoo to mom Amari and dad Chad on July 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds.
Zoo visitors can now get a glimpse of the giraffe and his mom at the Giraffe Savannah when the weather is nice.
An online silent auction is underway from now until August 27 to name the calf, with proceeds going toward care of zoo animals.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.