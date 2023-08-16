'Boston's tallest and biggest baby': Franklin Park Zoo welcomes new giraffe calf

BOSTON - The Franklin Park Zoo is introducing "Boston's tallest and biggest baby."

A new Masai giraffe calf was born at the zoo to mom Amari and dad Chad on July 14. He is 6 feet tall and weighs 184 pounds.

Zoo visitors can now get a glimpse of the giraffe and his mom at the Giraffe Savannah when the weather is nice.

Look who's out and about in the Giraffe Savannah! Our giraffe calf, born July 14, has been spending time outside with... Posted by Franklin Park Zoo on Wednesday, August 16, 2023

An online silent auction is underway from now until August 27 to name the calf, with proceeds going toward care of zoo animals.