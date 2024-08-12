Keys stolen from postal worker used in spree of Franklin mailbox theft, investigators say

Stolen mailbox keys being used to rob Franklin postal boxes, investigators say

FRANKLIN - Investigators believe a suspect who has stolen mail from blue postal service mailboxes in Franklin was able to break into the boxes using keys stolen from a letter carrier.

A man dressed in black robbed a mail carrier of her keys on July 11, Postal inspector Danielle Schrage said.

"We haven't identified any suspects yet, but we are working closely with the PD on that," Schrage said.

Thieves targeting checks

Since that time, Franklin police say mail has been stolen from blue mailboxes around Franklin, part of an apparent check "washing" scam.

Check washing is when individuals remove ink from checks and then fraudulently use their own name and dollar total on the checks.

"They then deposit these checks resulting in people being out thousands of dollars via this check scam," Franklin police wrote in a Facebook post.

Postal inspectors report that these kinds of thefts have picked up significantly in recent years. According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, check fraud is up 385% since the pandemic.

"We launched an initiative back in 2023 called project safe delivery, and as part of that, we are upgrading, hardening boxes," Schrage said.

But nearby residents are nervous and wondering who is behind this.

"It makes you definitely reconsider what your sending through the mail," one Franklin resident said.

"People are just desperate for money, and they'll go to any extreme to use whatever they need to do to get it. So, it's really sad," Helen Mullen said.

How to keep your mail safe

The safest bet is for people to bring their mail directly in to the post office. Law enforcement is also recommending that people check their own mailboxes frequently and their bank accounts.

If you see suspicious activity, you are asked to call local police and postal inspectors.