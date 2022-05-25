Framingham Police search for masked suspects wanted in series of home and car break-ins

FRAMINGHAM – Police in Framingham are issuing a warning as they investigate a series of home break-ins.

According to Framingham Police, the suspects are targeting both houses and cars during the overnight hours.

Some of the break-ins are taking place while residents are home.

Video from home security cameras shows the suspects wearing hats, masks, and gloves.

Officers will be increasing patrols in neighborhoods. People are reminded to bring valuables inside and also lock cars, gates, sheds and garages.

Police said residents should also turn on interior lights, alarm systems and cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.