Construction worker "fighting to survive" after hit-and-run on Massachusetts highway

A father and construction worker is recovering at Boston Medical Center after state police say a driver hit him and drove away early Monday Morning.

David Wachinski is fighting through the pain of his injuries and losing part of a leg, but for his family, what hurts just as much is knowing the driver who hit him, never stopped to help.

"A lot of people love him, and a lot of people appreciate him, and he could have just been gone," said his sister-in-law, Mina Thompson. "Someone knows something. Whether it's them who hit him and they're scared and having second guesses or they told a family member, you know."

Construction worker from Pennsylvania

The father of two came from Pennsylvania to work a construction detail along I-95 North in Foxboro around 2:15 a.m. Monday. Troopers say the victim picked up a sign to start setting up, and a driver hit him and drove away.

David Wachinski was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash while working at a construction site on I-95 in Foxboro, Mass. Family photo

His wife, family and sister-in-law came in from Pennsylvania to be by his side at BMC.

"It was scary," said Thompson. "He fought and he's still fighting to survive."

Evidence left at scene

The driver might have taken off, but troopers say they left a piece of evidence at the scene: a passenger side mirror.

As investigators work to track down the driver, they say the impact of the victim's injuries illustrates the danger of failing to drive with care in and around work zones.

The Massachusetts State Police said they offer the victim and his family their deepest sympathy in the aftermath of this senseless crash.

"It's never too late to turn around and be like hey I messed up and I want to come forward and that's what we're hoping for, just so we can get that closure," said Thompson. "What gets done in darkness will come out to light, so it will come out."

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to report it to state police by calling the Foxboro Barracks at 508-543-8550.