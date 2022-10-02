1 dead, 5 seriously hurt after rollover crash on I-95 in Foxboro

FOXBORO – One person died and five others were hospitalized with serious injuries following an early morning crash on Sunday in Foxboro.

It happened around 3:20 a.m. on Interstate 95 North.

Massachusetts State Police said a Ford Expedition SUV with six people inside was the only vehicle involved. The SUV rolled over multiple times and all six people inside were ejected.

Police closed I-95 at Exit 13 for several hours following the crash.

Henry Augustin, 23, of Somerville was hospitalized but later died.

State Police said a 22-year-old Tewksbury man is believed to have been the driver. He was taken to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries.

Police said a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man, both from Everett, both suffered serious injuries and were taken to Boston Medical Center. A 23-year-old man from Somerville and a 23-year-old Peabody man both were hospitalized with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.