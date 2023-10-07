"He is healing so well": Fox continues to recover after losing leg to illegal trap

CHELMSFORD - An animal rescue in Chelmsford said the fox they're treating is continuing to recover after he lost a leg to an illegal animal trap in Arlington.

Police said they chased the fox, named Phoenix, into someone's garage and it took three people to take the clamp trap off his leg. The fox, who was named Phoenix, ended up needed the leg amputated.

Phoenix is doing so well. We took his sweater off to wash it and check his surgical site this morning. He is healing so... Posted by Newhouse Wildlife Rescue on Saturday, October 7, 2023

He's now being cared for at the Newhouse Wildlife Rescue and they shared an update on Facebook, saying he passed his first hunt test and is healing well. "This is a very good start," the rescue said in their post.

Police said the trap Phoenix was caught in has been illegal since the 1970s. Two of the traps were found near the Arlington-Lexington line. The Environmental Police continue to investigate.