6 taken to hospital after Forest Hills MBTA station incident in Boston

Six people have been taken to the hospital after an incident at the Forest Hills MBTA station in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, according to Boston EMS.

MBTA Transit Police will hold a news conference shortly. You can watch it live when it happens on the CBS News Boston stream or in the embedded video player.

Boston Police and Transit Police both responded to the incident late Friday morning, but no official information has been released about what happened

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with a woman at the scene who saw the incident outside a window in her home.

"I heard a shot, heard a scream," said Riley McMullan. "I saw someone down in the busway and someone was tending to them. People were still standing there."

McMullan said she saw an MBTA Transit Police officer on a stretcher.

Boston Police and Transit Police outside the Forest Hills MBTA in Jamaica Plan, March 20, 2026. CBS Boston

Part of the station has been closed, including the upper busway. The Orange Line and lower busway have not been impacted.

There is no more information available at this point in the investigation.