Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs over fire risk

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs for a fire risk.

The company says heating and cooling fan motors in Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from 2015 to 2017 can fail and catch fire.

There have been 25 reports of fires caused by the motors behind the glove box so far.

Owners can bring their SUV to the dealer for a replacement, free of charge. They are set to be notified of the recall starting September 12.

Click here for the latest recall information from Ford.

First published on September 1, 2022 / 1:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

