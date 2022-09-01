Ford recalls nearly 200,000 SUVs over fire risk
DETROIT - Ford is recalling nearly 200,000 large SUVs for a fire risk.
The company says heating and cooling fan motors in Ford Expeditions and Lincoln Navigators from 2015 to 2017 can fail and catch fire.
There have been 25 reports of fires caused by the motors behind the glove box so far.
Owners can bring their SUV to the dealer for a replacement, free of charge. They are set to be notified of the recall starting September 12.
Click here for the latest recall information from Ford.
