Food Truck Friday: Hungry Nomads a family affair with a diverse menu

PEABODY - This week's Food Truck Friday is based out of Peabody and was started by a couple who wanted to take a chance and follow their dreams.

Anthony Springer and Princess May Villesenda, who own Hungry Nomads, got their start with a food-themed YouTube channel. Springer, a former executive chef, then decided he wanted a change.

"I'd been working in a bunch of gastropubs and a bunch of places around Boston and everything and it's like, you are working really hard for somebody else and I'm getting at the age where I'm not going to be able to move as quick as I used to be able. So I got to look out for myself and my family now," said Springer.

Springer took the risk with opening his food truck and Villesenda said she had his back.

"First of all, I believe in Tony's talent," said Villesenda. "I'm his number one supporter and I know that everybody will love his food especially, me and him are a perfect combination."

What's special about the Hungry Nomads truck is its diverse menu, which has tastes for everyone.

"I know me, I don't like to eat the same thing all the time, so it's fun for me to create new dishes and be able to do that and it's also good for our regular customers so they're not eating the same thing and get bored with us," said Springer.

Their big seller is the hot honey chicken sandwich.

"We use all nice, all-natural fresh chicken," described Springer. "We make the coleslaw in house. The pickles are pickled in house, nice sharp cheddar and some crispy bacon and our special sauce and a hot honey drizzle on top."

Springer and Villesenda said the food truck is a dream come true and their inspiration is their 19-month-old son, Ron.

"He's our motivation and because of him, we are here right now," said Villesenda. "He is our source of inspiration and our strength. And everything is for him."

The young family said the food truck life can be tough but they're always together when they hit the road.

"It's actually a dream come true, that's our goal," said Villesenda. "Make people happy and have a happy belly."

