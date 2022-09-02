Food Truck Friday: Home recipe launched Dirty Steve's Famous Wing Sauce

BELLINGHAM - From tailgating at New England Patriots games to a national cooking show, Steve Linehan's wings have been everywhere.

There's a lot of layers to Linehan, like understanding why he went with "Dirty Steve's Famous Wing Sauce" as a name for his business.

"Dirty Steve won out over crazy Steve, and ugly Steve and slightly overweight and balding Steve," Linehan told WBZ-TV.

He developed this wing flavor while tailgating at Gillette Stadium.

"So, I just started from scratch and started putting some of my own ingredients together and I made my original buffalo wing sauce back then," he recalled.

But what you get when Steve rolls up in his cart is more of a wing bartender. He lives by a certain saying.

"My motto is, 'I bring nothing to the table.' I've been to a lot of places, I've ended up in a lot of places that the normal person doesn't get to be in," he said.

He wasn't kidding. Linehan has been a finalist at a national Buffalo wing festival, he's been on the bench for a nationally covered high school basketball game and he's attended two Super Bowls.

"I was at the Super Bowl in New Orleans, the Packers against the Patriots and that didn't go so well. But I was also very fortunate to be at the Rams and the Patriots Super Bowl in New Orleans when they won their first one," he said.

Linehan says he's hung out with Baseball Hall of Famer Tom Glavine, taken batting practice with the Pawtucket Red Sox and been to the Masters.

"Nothing compares to walking the grounds of Augusta National on a Saturday afternoon round of the Masters," he said.

Did I mention that his wings were featured on a Food Network show by Sunny Anderson and afterwards Sunny stayed for his wing fest party?

His wings are great but it's obvious he's bringing something to the table.

"I just kind of lived by a motto of kind of treating people like my family. I have made a lot of friends and on the way, happen to be in the right places," he said.

For more information, visit Linehan's website.

