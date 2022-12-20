Flying out for the holidays? What experts say you should know heading into uncertain weather

BOSTON -- With uncertain weather threatening holiday air travel, many airlines are offering extra flexibility for passengers to change flights within a couple of days. But time is running out.

"I wanted to get direct flights because I don't want us to get stuck somewhere else just in case, with the weather," said Tabitha Davis headed to California from Logan Airport with her son Tuesday.

"Weather is the Achilles' heel of traveling," said David Dague, an aviation expert with Arthur D Little. "The weather that's coming in on Friday. It's wind and it's rain, and those things will inevitably delay people."

He recommends people map out backup plans ahead of time.

"Have plan A, plan B, plan C ready," said Dague. "We have alternate airports nearby. We have Worcester, we have Manchester, we have Providence, which may not be as busy as Logan. So if you can look forward and see, OK if my flight is canceled there's going to be seats available, have that ready to book."

TSA is putting out tips for travelers. No weapons or ammunition are allowed at checkpoints. That's been a problem this year, with a new record set for confiscated guns. TSA just increased the maximum fine to nearly $15,000.

The agency is also urging travelers not to wrap presents, or use gift bags so security personnel can see them.

Also, there's a new texting service available. Passengers can text any question to AskTSA (275-872).

