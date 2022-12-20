Holiday week travel will be difficult as storm brings heavy rain to New England

By Terry Eliasen, Meteorologist, WBZ-TV Exec. Weather Producer

BOSTON -- The quiet and chilly weather continues for the next few days...the calm before the storm I guess you could say.

The winds will remain a bit gusty today, creating a bit of a bite to the cold. The winds will slacken off Tuesday night and Wednesday will be another sunny, quiet day.

Wednesday is the winter solstice, the start of astronomical winter. This means Wednesday is the shortest day of the entire year.

CBS Boston Graphic

Not really much weather happening (yet) across the country on Wednesday. Just the beginnings of the late week storm in the Upper Midwest.

On Thursday, we remain quiet here in New England, but the storm starts to really take shape in the middle of the country. There will be blizzard-like conditions at times from Minneapolis to Chicago to Kansas City.

CBS Boston Graphic

Friday it is our turn...Rain arrives after midnight Thursday and continues, heavy at times throughout the day on Friday. Most of the area should get between 1-2" of rainfall and another round of localized flooding.

Traveling throughout the Northeast and upper Midwest will be a problem on Friday. Expecting numerous delays with a tremendous amount of wind, snow, and flooding rain.

CBS Boston Graphic

The tides are quite high (astronomically speaking) on Friday here in New England. So, we are anticipating some minor to moderate coastal flooding with the Friday morning high tide cycle. Wind will be gusting 30-50mph+ out of the southeast for most of Friday morning and afternoon before a wind shift late in the day to the west.

Things quiet down considerably for the Holiday Weekend.

Looks like a windy, cold Saturday at Gillette and a bright but very cold Christmas Day.