Flu shot may help prevent heart attacks, study finds

BOSTON – Another good reason to get your annual flu shot? The shot may help prevent heart attacks.

Dutch researchers looked at the records of more than 26,000 cases of influenza and discovered that people are six times more likely to suffer a heart attack in the seven days after coming down with the flu than in the year before or after.

They say adults, especially those with underlying heart disease, should take measures to avoid getting sick with the flu, like getting vaccinated every year, and also be on the lookout for heart-attack-related symptoms if they do get infected.

The flu virus has been known to promote clotting in the blood.