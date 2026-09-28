Florida man likely to face criminal charges after SUV ends up on Cape Cod beach during nor'easter

Police in Falmouth, Massachusetts, say criminal charges are expected against a Florida man after an SUV was found partially submerged at a beach during the nor'easter.

Officers responded just before 7 a.m. Sunday for a "report of a vehicle in the water" near the Falmouth Yacht Club on Clinton Avenue. No one was inside the black Mazda CX-5, which was heavily damaged in front.

Investigators believe the driver went through a stop sign at a nearby intersection and then crashed through a guardrail that separates the sidewalk from the beach.

"Officers began an extensive search of the surrounding area for any occupants of the vehicle," police said in a statement. "During the search, officers located evidence of an attempted breaking and entering at the Falmouth Yacht Club, as well as discarded property on the club's grounds."

Police found the suspected driver, a 23-year-old Florida man, inside a room at the Falmouth Tides Hotel next door. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.

The vehicle was towed from the water and police do not believe there are any environmental concerns as a result of the crash. The incident is still under investigation.

Falmouth is about 70 miles from Boston. The nor'easter dumped more than 7 inches of rain on the town and wind gusts reached nearly 60 mph in the area.