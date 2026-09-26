A Nor'easter is bringing high winds to parts of Massachusetts. Here are the top gusts so far.

A nor'easter is moving through parts of Massachusetts throughout the weekend, bringing heavy rain and gusts of high-speed winds.

One of the main concerns of the storm is potential property damage and power outages related to the high-speed winds. Coastal Massachusetts communities are the most likely to experience power outages related to the storm.

Winds began to pick up on Friday afternoon and are expected to continue throughout the weekend. Some parts of Massachusetts have already experienced winds at speeds higher than 65 mph.

The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for coastal areas and a wind advisory for inland areas lasting through 2 a.m. Sunday.

Scituate Town Manager Jim Boudreau told WBZ-TV that restoration crews cannot begin work until wind speeds fall below 35 mph, which may not happen until Monday. As of Saturday at 4 p.m., roughly 6,600 customers are without power across the state, according to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) outage map.

Here are the town-by-town wind gusts compiled by Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN coordinator for the National Weather Service in Boston, as well as reports into the WBZ-TV newsroom.

Wellfleet: 70 mph

Nantucket: 65 mph

Buzzard's Bay: 64 mph

Martha's Vineyard: 60 mph

Hyannis: 59 mph

Edgartown: 59 mph

Plymouth Beach: 58 mph

Chappaquiddick Island: 58 mph

Marston's Mills: 56 mph

Dennis: 56 mph

Chatham: 55 mph

Sagamore Beach: 55 mph

Mattapoisett: 54 mph

New Bedford: 53 mph

Cohasset: 53 mph

Fairhaven: 52 mph

Worcester: 52 mph

Aquinnah: 52 mph

Rockport: 50 mph

Fall River: 50 mph