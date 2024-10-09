Florida college student evacuates to Cape Cod ahead of Hurricane Milton

BOSTON - With two major storms in a matter of weeks, Florida has been hurricane alley, yet for some residents, it's felt more like a one-way street with no way out.

"We were getting news from the mayor if you don't leave you are going to die. I know people who drove home to New Jersey and stuff like that," says Helena Hearn, a University of Tampa student from Massachusetts.

She rode out Hurricane Helene at a friend's house in Orlando but was in awe at the damage she saw. As freshman, it's a reality she knew was possible.

Hurricane evacuation plan on application

"When I was applying to Tampa, we had to fill out a hurricane evacuation plan for where we would go as part of the college application, which stood out compared to other schools," explained Hearn.

She spoke to WBZ from her parent's home on Cape Cod. The budding marine biologist barely made it out of the state before Hurricane Milton hit.

"On Sunday, we tried every airline. It was difficult at first," said Hearn.

They tried numerous carriers before snagging a flight home on Tuesday with Jet Blue.

"Next, Monday morning we are told we have to evacuate the school on Tuesday, and I get an email saying airports are closed, and all flights are grounded. My flight got canceled," says Hearn.

Scramble for Plan B

She and her family began to scramble for Plan B, but bus tickets didn't work, and train tickets didn't work. They even began looking for flights to any state they could, even ones in the Midwest, anything out of Florida. Finally, they spotted a flight on Breeze Airways, a low-cost carrier that's just three years old.

"I got onto that plane, and it brought me to Hartford, and my parents picked me up from there and the airport was insane like a war was going on," said Hearn.

She says her school plans to contact students after the storm hits to tell them when classes can return.

"That's what we are worried about is school being online the rest of the year," said Hearn.