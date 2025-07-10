Watch CBS News
Rapid flooding south of Boston after incredible rain totals in Massachusetts. Here's who has the most.

By
Mike Toole
Managing Editor, CBS Boston
Mike Toole is the managing editor for CBS Boston. He has worked in the WBZ-TV newsroom for more than 20 years. He previously wrote and produced news and sports at WABC-TV in New York.
Latest details on flash flooding in Boston area
Latest details on flash flooding in Boston area 04:39

An incredible amount of rain fell across Massachusetts Thursday morning, unleashing floods in several towns, especially south of Boston.

In a very rare sight, Interstate 93 in Quincy was closed in both directions during the height of rush hour because there was so much water. 

quincy.jpg
All lanes of Interstate 93 were closed in Quincy, Massachusetts Thursday because of major flooding on the highway during rush hour. CBS Boston

Norfolk and Plymouth counties were hit the hardest.

Here are the latest rain totals from the National Weather Service and the SKYWARN weather watchers' network.

Weymouth 6.37 inches of rain
North Hingham 6.21
Braintree 5.23
Sharon 4.67
Hingham 4.48
Hull 3.91
East Walpole 3.87
Milton 3.71
Cohasset 3.47
Mendon 2.75
Scituate 2.49
Boston (Logan Airport) 0.83 

