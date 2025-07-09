Maps show flooding risk for Boston area from torrential rain in Thursday weather forecast

The WBZ Weather Team is highlighting Thursday as a NEXT Weather Alert Day, as heavy rain in the forecast poses a flooding risk for the Boston area.

After an active overnight with some areas receiving upwards of 2" of rainfall, we are once again, tracking another round of torrential downpours.

Much like Tuesday, the atmosphere above our heads remains highly "juiced," loaded with abundant moisture just waiting to be "wrung out."

You can see it in the dewpoints as well. Temperatures may have dropped off in the last 24 hours but the humidity levels remain very high.

When will it rain on Thursday?

We have a stalled out frontal boundary hanging around southern New England that will be the focus for a wave of downpours starting early Thursday morning.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Some precipitation could start shortly after midnight, but we expect the heaviest to arrive just before dawn on Thursday and continue through the midday hours.

The torrential rainfall and localized flooding will not occur everywhere but, more than likely, in a relatively small strip or area. Higher risk locations include towns along and south of the Mass Pike.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

How much rain for Massachusetts?

Rainfall totals could reach or exceed 2" in a short period of time. This could lead to some slow and hazardous travel during Thursday morning's commute.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

With water restrictions and bans popping up around the area, some rainfall will absolutely be beneficial. Obviously, we don't want too much, too quickly, but given the deficits that have accrued in the last several weeks, many of our lawns and gardens could appreciate a drink.

Precipitation chances lower significantly on Friday and over the weekend with just an isolated, spot shower possible here and there. It looks like another great weekend to be outdoors - make that two in a row.