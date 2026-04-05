Crew rescued after fishing boat gets stranded on rocks in Gloucester, Massachusetts

Rescuers helped two people to safety Saturday night after their fishing boat became stranded on the rocks on the coast of Gloucester, Massachusetts.

The city of Gloucester said the 40-foot boat called "Legacy" ran aground off Atlantic Road "amid significant seas" on Saturday shortly before 8 p.m. The crew members were not initially in distress and had been trying unsuccessfully to get the boat off the rocks, the city said.

A Coast Guard boat wasn't able to move the Legacy either. As conditions got worse, authorities decided they needed to get the fishing crew off the boat.

"Approximately 2- to 4-foot seas were battering the boat, pushing it against the rocks, and causing increasingly severe damage to the hull, so first responders decided to evacuate the two crew members from the boat for their safety," the city said in a statement.

The two crew members were instructed to put on their "survival suits" and firefighters threw them rescue lines to help them off the rocks and safely onto shore. There were no injuries to the crew members or rescuers.

Photos showed the boat out of the water on the rocky shore as firefighters used rope to pull the crew to dry land.

Rescuing the fishing crew in Gloucester Gloucester Fire Department

The Coast Guard stayed on scene to monitor the stranded boat.

In January, seven people were lost at sea when the fishing boat Lily Jean sank off Gloucester. The Coast Guard received an emergency beacon from the vessel when it was 25 miles off the coast of Cape Ann.