Fire breaks out at Daxi restaurant in Andover

ANDOVER - Firefighters were on the scene of a fire Sunday afternoon at a restaurant in Andover.

The fire started at around 4 p.m. at Daxi on Essex Street.

It's unclear if anyone was hurt or what caused the fire. The state fire marshal is helping the Andover Fire Department with the investigation.