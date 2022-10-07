Fire on Commuter Rail train in Hanson causes delays

Fire on Commuter Rail train causes delays in Hanson

HANSON - A fire on a Commuter Rail train in Hanson caused delays on the Kingston Line during the Friday evening commute.

Firefighters say the fire was contained to the engine compartment. Everyone was able to get off the train and no injuries were reported.

It caused delays for Commuter Rail riders and drivers in Hanson. Video from Skyeye showed the train blocking the crossing at Main Street. The road was reopened by 7 p.m.