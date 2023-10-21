Fifth person in Massachusetts being treated for West Nile virus

Fifth person in Massachusetts being treated for West Nile virus

Fifth person in Massachusetts being treated for West Nile virus

BOSTON - A fifth person in Massachusetts is now being treated for West Nile virus this year.

The state's Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the person is a man in his 70s who was likely exposed in Hampden County. Currently, the risk for West Nile virus is moderate in the Greater Boston area and parts of central and western Massachusetts.

The DPH said while mosquito activity is decreasing as the weather gets cooler, the risk is still there until the first hard frost.

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While anyone can get West Nile virus, the DPH said people over 50 are at higher risk for more severe disease.

To stay protected, the DPH said people should use insect repellant when outdoors and drain standing water in places like rain gutters, flower pots and wading pools, as that's where mosquitos lay their eggs.