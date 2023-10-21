Watch CBS News
Local News

Fifth person in Massachusetts being treated for West Nile virus

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Fifth person in Massachusetts being treated for West Nile virus
Fifth person in Massachusetts being treated for West Nile virus 00:18

BOSTON - A fifth person in Massachusetts is now being treated for West Nile virus this year.

The state's Department of Public Health (DPH) confirmed the person is a man in his 70s who was likely exposed in Hampden County. Currently, the risk for West Nile virus is moderate in the Greater Boston area and parts of central and western Massachusetts.

The DPH said while mosquito activity is decreasing as the weather gets cooler, the risk is still there until the first hard frost. 

West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. While anyone can get West Nile virus, the DPH said people over 50 are at higher risk for more severe disease.

To stay protected, the DPH said people should use insect repellant when outdoors and drain standing water in places like rain gutters, flower pots and wading pools, as that's where mosquitos lay their eggs. 

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on October 21, 2023 / 10:17 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.