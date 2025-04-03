Excitement builds at Fenway Park ahead of Red Sox Opening Day

For so many people, Opening Day is a sign we are rounding the bases to leave winter at third and slide right on home into spring. It's full of tradition, celebration, family, friends, and of course classic ballpark food.

But the gates of America's oldest ballpark don't open themselves. On Thursday, an army of people worked in the stadium, on the street, and in nearby businesses to get ready for the Red Sox home opener at Fenway Park.

"Tomorrow is going to be really busy," said Alex Thibault of Loco Taqueria & Oyster Bar in Fenway.

Opening Day marks one of the busiest of the year.

"It's huge. We get to see so many people from all over the country and Canada. It's awesome," Thibault said. "The garage doors are going to be open, but we are super prepared for it. We are ready."

Continuing Opening Day tradition

Friday will mark Jeff Kosiorek's 30th Opening Day with his college roommate. He flew in from Chicago to keep the tradition going.

"I have seen them shovel snow off the tarp some years here," said Kosiorek. "You come prepared. Tomorrow there is no rain, so we are going to have fun. It's going to be electric."

Other families are visiting Boston for the first time and knew they couldn't miss the opportunity to be at Friday's home opener.

"It's really historical and just to see all the old stuff that is around," said Nicholas Joyal of Charlotte, North Carolina. "It's pretty cool."

Red Sox vs. Cardinals

The Red Sox face the St. Louis Cardinals in the home opener.

Pregame ceremonies will welcome members of the 1975 Red Sox team to mark the 50th anniversary of their AL Championship win. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 1:30 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m.