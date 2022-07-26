Watch CBS News
Signature John Hancock sign at Fenway Park coming down

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON – Fenway Park will have a different look next season.

Insurance company John Hancock will not renew its sponsorship deal with the Red Sox at the end of this year. As a result, the signature John Hancock logo above the scoreboard in centerfield will be coming down when the season ends.

The sign has been in place at Fenway Park for 30 years.

"We are so proud of our 30 years with the Red Sox and all the games, events, and historic moments that our iconic sign has lit up – from winning the 2004 playoff with heroics that broke the curse to unforgettable concerts by legendary artists," chief executive Marianne Harrison wrote in a memo to employees. "We're planning an exciting new home for the sign and will share more details with you all very soon."

First published on July 26, 2022 / 11:52 AM

