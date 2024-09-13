Firefighters across Massachusetts train at Fenway Park to prevent future safety incidents

BOSTON - A group of Massachusetts firefighters are learning important skills in an iconic setting, Fenway Park.

"It's unbelievable. I love the Sox, everyone does," says Boston native Kaitlin O'Brien. "America's most beloved ballpark."

The group is doing their high ropes technical rescue training at the iconic park.

"It's such a staple of the city, so being a Boston firefighter, kind of being on their turf, is cool," said O'Brien.

Past incidents at Fenway Park

Special operators from departments across the state are using Fenway to simulate high-risk rescues like a trapped window washer or a person stuck in an elevator. They are even scaling the roof and the Green Monster.

"All these are very specialized tasks. We're here to protect the people as quickly as we can," said Boston Fire Department Commissioner Paul Burke. He says that these skills were needed at a past Rolling Stones concert when a woman climbed to the top of the rafters.

"Before we could she fell from the rafters, so this place has a lot of tough situations that people could get into," said Burke.

They hope it will be a comfort for concert and baseballgoers.

"Fenway loves it because then they know who's coming and we're gonna take care of business. The firefighters that do it spend a lot of time training and I'm very proud of them," said Burke.

Firefighters participating in the training must rescue someone halfway down the Green Monster. WBZ-TV's Laura Haefeli joined in on the training and repelled down the iconic wall herself.

WBZ-TV's Laura Haefeli rappelling down the Green Monster at Fenway Park. CBS Boston

"The more learning you can pick up, the better," said drill instructor Robert Cembor. "This is a great opportunity to enjoy this historic location. We're having a lot of fun."

A moment they'll never forget

The firefighters know this is a moment they will never forget and that these skills help protect the people in their favorite ballpark.

"The Green Monster is for home runs outside of the park, and we're using it to get inside the park. So it was cool to be able to train in this kind of platform," said O'Brien.

Departments state-wide host these training events at least once a month to ensure that they know exactly what they're doing in dangerous situations.