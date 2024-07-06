Small fire put out in concession stand at Boston's Fenway Park

BOSTON - A small fire at a concession stand was put out at Fenway Park in Boston Saturday morning.

District Fire Chief Darrell Higginbottom said the fire started in a concession stand's ice machine and set off the stadium's smoke detector. The fire then spread to the ceiling but firefighters were able to quickly put it out and stop it from spreading.

Higginbottom said there were workers in the ballpark at the time and everyone was able to evacuate. The Red Sox are in New York this weekend to play the Yankees.