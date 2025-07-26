Fans torn on what to do during Fenway Park concessions worker strike during Red Sox-Dodgers games

Fenway Park concessions workers union says that no new contract deal has been reached

Fenway Park concessions workers union says that no new contract deal has been reached

Fans were left torn on what to do about the Fenway Park concessions worker strike while attending the highly anticipated Boston Red Sox series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The strike began on Friday and is set to last through Sunday. Workers, represented by Unite Here Local 26, are calling on food supplier Aramark to give them better pay that reflects the wages around the city and at other ballparks. They are also asking for an end to replacing workers with self-checkout kiosks.

"We just ask them to respect the picket line and get food and drinks somewhere else," said Madeline Rivera, a striking concession worker, as she stood alongside her colleagues, chanting for change.

As fans entered the stadium for the second game of a weekend series between the Red Sox and the Dodgers, some fans chose to bring their own food to the game.

"We fully agree with it," Margo Healey said. "Fenway makes a lot of money, and these people deserve to be paid right." Ken added, "Don't us charge ten bucks for a beer and then nickel and dime these poor guys."

Despite the solidarity by some, fans like Dan Finn told WBZ-TV that avoiding purchases at the ballpark would be challenging.

"It's such a long game, and people get thirsty and hungry. So, if I need something, I might have to unfortunately," Finn admitted.

Replacement workers were sent to man the concessions stands at Fenway Park during the games. Amid the workers' absence, fans say they have noticed longer lines at concession stands.

"I saw an ice cream line there was at least like 75 people in line," recalled Sandy Kershaw, a fan at Friday night's game.

Patty Fox, another fan, added, "It was not like as many stations as there usually are."

Not striking against the Red Sox

Carlos Aramayo, president of Unite Here Local 26, emphasized that the strike is not against the Red Sox or about inconveniencing fans, but rather the union's way of fighting for fair pay.

"There is no way that at a ballpark like this, with an ownership group like the Red Sox, that has so much money that we should have people making poverty wages," Aramayo said.

The Red Sox said on Friday that they are not a part of the negotiations, but are staying in touch with Aramark.

Aramark issued a statement Friday saying, "We have bargained in good faith and are disappointed the union rejected our latest offer and chose to call a strike."

Unless their demands are met, Aramayo says the union will once again hold the picket line Sunday afternoon, at the final game of this weekend's highly anticipated series

"Our members are strong. They're going to be staying out until we get this done, until we get a really good contract," he said.

Aramayo said that they haven't heard from Aramark since Friday and hopes they will come back to the bargaining table.