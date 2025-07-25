Watch CBS News
Fenway Park concessions workers could be on strike for weekend Red Sox-Dodgers series

/ CBS Boston

Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall concessions workers could go on strike Friday
Fenway Park, MGM Music Hall concessions workers could go on strike Friday 01:44

Fenway Park concession and restaurant workers could go on strike Friday just as the Boston Red Sox open a highly anticipated weekend series against the world champion Los Angeles Dodgers.

The union representing Aramark workers at Fenway Park and MGM Music Hall said they will go strike at noon if they don't have a deal on a new contract. They said the strike will last three days through Sunday.

Aramark insists they will be ready if workers walk off the job.

"In the event of a strike, we have contingency plans in place to ensure that fans will not encounter service interruptions. We will continue to work with the union to try to reach an agreement," the company said in a statement earlier this week.

The union wants better pay that's comparable to other ballparks and similar Boston area jobs. One worker told WBZ-TV earlier this week their tips have been cut because of automation. The union said at least a dozen jobs have been replaced by self-checkout alcohol kiosks.

"If the working people behind you cannot earn a living, how are we going to a Red Sox game? How are we going to go to a concert?" said Fenway Park worker Charbel Salameh.

No new contract talks have been scheduled.

The Red Sox said they are closely monitoring the situation and they've been assured the fan experience will be seamless this weekend. 

