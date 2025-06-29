Surveillance video shows suspect breaking into 2 Boston restaurants and smashing cash registers

Person seen breaking into Boston restaurants and stealing cash from register

Boston Police are investigating two break-ins that happened at restaurants in Boston's West Fens neighborhood on Sunday morning.

It happened around 4 a.m. on Peterboro Street. Police received the reports of the robberies around 8:30 a.m.

The two restaurants were Rod Thai Family Taste and Viva Burrito. Surveillance video shows the burglar breaking into Viva Burrito. The suspect can be seen throwing something through the front glass door of the Mexican restaurant before ducking inside.

The suspect smashed the register on the ground until it opened. Viva Burrito

Once they got inside, they grabbed the cash register and began repeatedly smashing it on the ground until it broke open. An undisclosed amount of money was taken from both businesses, according to police.

Boston Police are still investigating the break-ins. They say that no arrests have been made in connection with this case.

Restaurant owners shocked by break-ins

Panda Limsawat's family owns Rod Thai Family Taste. When he arrived at work, he saw that the front door of the business had been shattered.

"I was shocked," he said. "They took the money. Just the money. And it's like they threw the register to the floor."

"I never think about it that it was going to happen to us," Limsawat said. But now that it has, he has one message for the suspect:

"It's not good to do this or steal anyone's money," he said.

Both Rod Thai Family Taste and Viva Burrito were open and serving customers later in the day on Sunday.

