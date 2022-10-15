First female player to score a touchdown in Brockton High history receives signed ball from Robert Kraft
BROCKTON -- A young football player in Brockton is being recognized by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.
McKenzie Quinn received a ball addressed to the "Mighty Quinn" from Kraft after she became the first female football player in Brockton's history to score a touchdown.
"We love to see that you are having a ball pursuing your passions. Continued success. The Patriots are rooting for you!" the note from Kraft said.
Quinn is a senior and she scored the touchdown against the Dartmouth Indians in a 50-7 win.
