First female player to score a touchdown in Brockton High history receives signed ball from Robert Kraft

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BROCKTON --  A young football player in Brockton is being recognized by Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

McKenzie Quinn received a ball addressed to the "Mighty Quinn" from Kraft after she became the first female football player in Brockton's history to score a touchdown.

"We love to see that you are having a ball pursuing your passions. Continued success. The Patriots are rooting for you!" the note from Kraft said.

McKenzie Quinn received a signed ball from the Pats owner after scoring her historic touchdown. Brockton Public Schools

Quinn is a senior and she scored the touchdown against the Dartmouth Indians in a 50-7 win.

