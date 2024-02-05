Former BU Terrier Charlie McAvoy forced to wear a Boston College hat after losing a bet

BOSTON -- The first Monday in February means just one thing in Boston: The Beanpot. But for Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, it meant making good on a lost bet.

A proud Boston University Terrier, McAvoy answered questions by his locker following Monday's practice at Warrior Ice Arena in some interesting attire. It was something that under normal circumstances, he would never be caught dead wearing.

That something was a Boston College beanie, which sat atop McAvoy's head as he fielded questions from reporters following Monday's Bruins practice at Warrior Ice Arena. With Boston College sweeping last weekend's home-and-home between its rival Boston University, McAvoy not only had to watch the Eagles claim the No. 1 ranking in the country, but he also had to live up to his end of a bet with Bruins assistant coach John McLean, a proud BC Eagle.

"It feels terrible," a disheartened McAvoy told reporters.

McAvoy is hoping his Terriers (now ranked third in the nation) will get some revenge against the Eagles on Monday night, when the two go to battle for the third time in 11 days in the opening round of this year's Beanpot. Boston College has now won three straight over Boston University, including last year's Beanpot consolation game.

The Terriers have won more Beanpot titles than any other school, and hope to add to that with a 32nd championship next week. But to have any shot at that, they need to beat the Eagles on Monday night.

McAvoy's Terriers won the 2015 Beanpot over the Eagles thanks to an overtime goal by his current Bruins teammate Matt Grzelcyk. The following year, McAvoy was on the ice when Boston College got the best of BU, 1-0, in another overtime affair.

While he certainly would have loved to have won both years he was on Comm. Ave, McAvoy said those Beanpot battles remain among his favorite memories during his playing career.

"It's great. I think it's definitely the biggest thing from my college career that I get nostalgic over," said McAvoy. "It's one of the coolest experiences ever. Until you play in one, you don't understand the pride that goes into it and the rivalries."

Expect that BC beanie to be in the trash well before the puck drops on Boston College-Boston University on Monday night.