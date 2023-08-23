FBI agents search Newton home
NEWTON – The FBI is searching a home in Newton.
Agents could be seen Wednesday sifting through the homeowner's trash and bringing out bags and boxes of belongings from inside.
The FBI did not say what the search is related to, but said it is "conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity."
Neighbors told WBZ-TV they were perplexed as to what could have led to the search.
No further information is currently available.
