Father's face slashed outside Boston hospital in random attack

It was an encounter that nearly cost John Baglio his life outside Tufts Medical Center last Friday night. His face was slashed by a total stranger who pounced on him as he and his wife took a break outside the hospital while his son was being treated for an emergency heart condition inside.

"This guy was coming at me to fight me and hurt me. I think he had murder on his mind," said Baglio.

The alleged attacker, 45-year-old Wilfredo Burgos who police describe as homeless, is the man Baglio says he got into a hockey-type fight with in a chance encounter. He also has a black eye from the punches thrown, but it was the unknown weapon Burgos allegedly had that had Baglio fighting back.

"He was doing this motion, I'm like what's going on with this guy, slashing for my stomach," Baglio said. "I tried to keep an eye on him and look at him."

Suspect described as delusional

Police say Burgos, described in court as delusional and paranoid on crack cocaine, had a crack pipe on him, but John Baglio is convinced it was a razor based on the nature of the cut that required more than two hours of surgery and 56 stitches.

It took all his strength to subdue him. "I pushed him far enough along where I just threw him right over onto the street and mounted him so now he's underneath me and I had the advantage position," Baglio said.

His wife ran to press a nearby emergency blue call box to alert hospital security who quickly responded along with police who arrested Burgos not far from the scene.

Throughout the struggle Baglio says he never realized he had been seriously cut until he saw all the blood and it was finally over. "It's scary to think of, I've had a lot of loss in my life," Baglio said.

Baglio is an elementary school music teacher anxious to get back to his life while Burgos will undergo a 20-day mental health evaluation. "I'll take as many scars to the face as I have to, but I'm not letting this guy end me," Baglio said. "That's what I was thinking."