Teenage boy shot and killed outside Massachusetts Market Basket

LYNN - A teenage boy was found shot and killed outside a Massachusetts Market Basket Saturday night.

It happened in the parking lot of the Market Basket on Federal Street shortly after 9 p.m. Police said the victim was found in a crashed car with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Salem Hospital, where he later died.

The victim was identified as a 17-year-old boy. His name has not been released.

No arrests have been made. Police said the initial investigation suggests this wasn't a random act. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lynn Police at 781-595-2000 or Massachusetts State Police at 508-820-2300.