Fantasy Football Week 4 starts, sits, and sleepers

BOSTON -- We're nearly at the quarter(ish) mark of the NFL season, so now is the time to really start racking up the victories in your fantasy football league. If that hasn't been happening for you, setting your roster is likely becoming a little frustrating.

But feel flustered no more. We're passing along some of the best fantasy football advice you can find thanks to CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg, by way of his weekly Start & Sit columns. And for good measure, he also tosses out a few sleepers at each position.

So if you're sweating about setting your roster, read on and feel much better about things heading into Week 4.

Quarterbacks

Start: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence vs. Atlanta Falcons (in London)

"Missed touchdowns have hurt Lawrence the past two weeks against the Chiefs and Texans, and he comes into Week 4 against the Falcons in London having scored a combined 25.6 Fantasy points in his past two outings. I expect him to bounce back against Atlanta, and the Falcons have allowed Jordan Love (26.3 Fantasy points) and Jared Goff (20.0 points) to have productive outings in the past two games. Look for Lawrence to get back on the same page with Calvin Ridley in this matchup, as Ridley is facing his former team, and I still trust Lawrence as a top-10 Fantasy quarterback in Week 4."

Sit: Dallas' Dak Prescott vs. New England Patriots

"Prescott has been under 17 Fantasy points in two of three games this season, and he's coming off a disappointing performance in Week 3 at Arizona when he was 25-of-40 for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception, along with 24 rushing yards. His offensive line is banged up, which is an issue, and Prescott isn't worth trusting in one-quarterback leagues against the Patriots, who have yet to allow a quarterback to throw for 250 yards this season. Jalen Hurts (14.5 Fantasy points) and Tua Tagovailoa (14.3 points) were both held in check by New England, and Prescott will probably struggle again in this matchup as well."

Sleeper: San Francisco's Brock Purdy vs. Arizona Cardinals

"It appears as if Purdy will have Deebo Samuel (ribs) and Brandon Aiyuk (shoulder) healthy for Week 4 against the Cardinals, but those are injuries worth monitoring. Without Aiyuk in Week 3 against the Giants, Purdy still scored 24.3 Fantasy points, and he has two games this season with at least 20.8 points in three outings. The Cardinals have only allowed one quarterback to score more than 17.2 Fantasy points this season, which was Daniel Jones in Week 2 (34.7), but I'm still trusting Purdy as a low-end starter in this matchup. In one career game against Arizona in Week 18 last year, Purdy scored 25.8 Fantasy points."

Running Back

Start: Indianapolis' Zack Moss vs. L.A. Rams

"I was wrong about Moss in Week 3 at Baltimore, and he was impressive with 30 carries for 122 yards, along with two catches for 23 yards and a touchdown on three targets. He's scored at least 20.7 PPR points in two games in a row, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 4 against the Rams. He's now scored at least 12.0 PPR points in eight of his past 10 games where he's had at least 14 total touches, and he's played at least 76 percent of the snaps in each of the past two games. The Rams have allowed a running back to score at least 14.0 PPR points in each of their past two games, and Moss has top-10 upside in Week 4."

Sit: Cincinnati's Joe Mixon @ Tennessee Titans

"I'm still starting Mixon as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all leagues, but I don't have a lot of confidence in him against the Titans. While Tennessee did allow Jerome Ford to score two touchdowns in Week 3, no running back has more than 52 total yards against the Titans this year. And Ford was the first running back to score against Tennessee this season. Mixon scored a touchdown in Week 3 against the Rams, which was his first of the year, but he's yet to run for more than 65 yards in any contest. If I have a running back like Zack Moss, Kyren Williams or De'Von Achane on my roster then I'm benching Mixon this week given the matchup."

Mixon is Eisenberg's "Bust Alert" of the week.

Sleeper: Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren @ Houston Texans

"The Steelers are sticking with Harris as their No. 1 running back, but it's as close to an even split as you can get. Harris played 31 snaps in Week 3 at Las Vegas, while Warren had 28, and it feels like Mike Tomlin knows he needs to get Warren more work. Now, neither was overly impressive against the Raiders, but Warren looks more explosive every time he touches the ball. I'll use both as flex options in Week 4 at Houston, and the Texans have already allowed four running backs to score at least 11.7 PPR points this season."

Wide Receiver

Start: L.A. Rams' Tutu Atwell vs. Indianapolis Colts

"Just start both Rams WRs against the Colts in Week 4. This could be the last game where Puka Nacua and Atwell are featured since Cooper Kupp (hamstring) is eligible to return in Week 5, and both have a great matchup at Indianapolis. There have already been six receivers to score at least 13.0 PPR points against the Colts this season, including two games where a pair of receivers -- Jacksonville with Calvin Ridley and Zay Jones in Week 1 and Houston with Nico Collins and Nathaniel Dell in Week 2 -- scored at least 16.5 PPR points. Nacua has scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each game, and Atwell has scored at least 15.2 PPR points in each outing."

Sit: Tennessee's DeAndre Hopkins vs. Cincinnati Bengals

"Hopkins is still looking for his first touchdown with the Titans this season, and he's been held to under 50 receiving yards in his past two games against the Chargers and Browns. He also has just seven catches and 12 targets over that span, and it appears like he's dealing with a lingering ankle injury that has limited his practice time. Ryan Tannehill has limited time to connect with Hopkins behind a struggling offensive line, and I would only use Hopkins in three-receiver leagues in Week 4 against the Bengals."

Sleeper: Las Vegas' Jakobi Meyers @ L.A. Chargers

"We'll see who is starting at quarterback for the Raiders in Week 4 at the Chargers with Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) banged up, but Meyers should be considered a borderline starter in all leagues. His Raiders tenure has been great so far since he scored at least 15.5 PPR points in each of the two games he played (he missed Week 2 at Buffalo with a concussion), and he's averaging 11.5 targets in each outing. The Chargers are also No. 1 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers, with eight guys already scoring at least 11.0 PPR points against this secondary."

Tight End

Start: Jacksonville's Evan Ingram vs. Atlanta Falcons (in London)

"The Falcons have struggled with opposing tight ends so far this season, and Engram should have the chance for a big game in London. Hayden Hurst scored 15.1 PPR points against Atlanta in Week 1, and Sam LaPorta had 22.4 PPR points against the Falcons in Week 3. Engram has scored at least 11.7 PPR points in each of the past two games against the Chiefs and Texans, and he beat up Houston in Week 3 for seven catches and 67 yards on eight targets. He has top-five upside in this matchup with Atlanta."

Sit: Dallas' Jake Ferguson vs. New England Patriots

"I like Ferguson as a starting tight end for the remainder of the season, but this should be a tough matchup for him against the Patriots. New England has already limited the tight ends from Philadelphia, Miami and the Jets to a combined seven catches for 58 yards, and Dallas Goedert had no catches on just one target in Week 1. Ferguson has scored at least 9.8 PPR points in each of his past two games against the Jets and Cardinals, but this is a much tougher matchup against the Patriots."

Sleeper: Buffalo's Dalton Kincaid vs. Miami

"At some point, Kincaid is going to have a breakout game, and this feels like a good spot for it to happen. I would start him as a low-end No. 1 Fantasy tight end in Week 4. The Dolphins have allowed three tight ends to score at least 8.3 PPR points in three games, along with two touchdowns, and this game is projected to be a high-scoring affair at 53.5 points. The last time the Bills and Dolphins met in Week 15 last year, Dawson Knox and Quintin Morris both scored touchdowns, and it would be great if history repeated itself in Week 4."

