Fantasy Football starts, sits and sleepers for NFL Week 10

BOSTON -- Week 10 is underway, and as long as you aren't relying on too many Bears or Panthers in your fantasy football lineup, then there's still a lot of work left to be done.

To help prepare you, CBS Sports' Jamey Eisenberg offers up his starts, sits and sleepers for Week 10 ... which he says is a big week for Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

Quarterbacks

Start: Sam Howell, at Seattle

"It wouldn't surprise me if Howell needs garbage time to get his points, but they should come in this matchup."

Sit: Gardner Minshew, vs. New England (in Germany)

"The Patriots have allowed just two quarterbacks this season to score more than 20 Fantasy points, which were Josh Allen in Week 7 and Tua Tagovailoa in Week 8. Minshew is fine as a starter in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues, but don't expect a huge outing against the Patriots in Germany."

Sleeper: Russell Wilson, at Buffalo

"The Bills have allowed three quarterbacks in a row to score at least 23.9 Fantasy points in Mac Jones, Baker Mayfield and Joe Burrow, and hopefully Wilson can follow suit. Also, in his career, Wilson is averaging 23.6 Fantasy points per game coming off a bye in 11 seasons."

Running Backs

Start: Rhamondre Stevenson, vs. Colts (in Germany)

"It's time to trust Rhamondre Stevenson again. He's starting to produce like we expected prior to the season, and he should be started in all leagues in Week 10 against the Colts in Germany. He's my Start of the Week."

Sit: Devin Singletary, at Cincinnati

"Things did not improve for Singletary despite being the lead running back in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with Dameon Pierce (ankle) out."

Sleeper: Antonio Gibson, at Seattle

"I expect Washington to be trailing in this matchup. That should play into Gibson's involvement in the passing game and help his production in PPR."

Wide Receivers

Start: DeAndre Hopkins, at Tampa Bay

"Hopkins has a great matchup in Week 10 at Tampa Bay since the Buccaneers are No. 2 in most Fantasy points allowed to opposing receivers. In the past two games against Buffalo and Houston, six receivers have scored at least 14.4 PPR points against Tampa Bay."

Sit: Zay Flowers, vs. Cleveland

"Flowers already faced this Browns secondary once this season in Week 4 and had three catches for 56 yards on four targets. He comes into Week 10 in the rematch with 6.9 PPR points or less in each of his past two outings against the Cardinals and Seahawks, and this should be another down game for Flowers against Cleveland."

Sleeper: Nathaniel Dell, at Cincinnati

"I expect C.J. Stroud to be throwing a lot in this contest, and Dell should be heavily involved, making him a borderline top-25 receiver in all leagues."

Tight Ends

Start: Dalton Schultz, at Cincinnati

"Schultz is coming off his best game of the season in Week 9 against Tampa Bay with 10 catches for 130 yards and a touchdown on 11 targets. He's now scored at least 13.2 PPR points in four of his past five outings."

Sit: Hunter Henry, vs. Indianapolis (in Germany)

"I don't love this matchup for him in Week 10 against the Colts in Germany. Indianapolis has allowed just one touchdown to a tight end through the air this season (Taysom Hill scored twice on the ground in Week 8), and Evan Engram (twice), Mark Andrews and David Njoku have been held to under 55 receiving yards against the Colts. I would only consider Henry as a starter in deeper leagues in Week 10."

Sleeper: Kyle Pitts, at Arizona

"I'm going to give Pitts another chance (again) as a low-end starter in all leagues with this matchup against the Cardinals in Week 10. I'm hopeful he'll see more than five targets, which is all he's gotten in each of the past three weeks, and he still managed four catches for 56 yards and 9.6 PPR points in Week 9 against Minnesota."

