'We know there are more questions now than answers,' Family of Jack Teixeira release statement regarding investigation into leak of top-secret military documents

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Jack Teixeira's family release statement on investigation
Jack Teixeira's family release statement on investigation 00:42

WORCESTER — The family of Jack Teixeira have released a statement regarding the investigation into their son's involvement in leaking top-secret military documents. 

"We know there are more questions now than answers and are hopeful that Jack will receive the fair and just treatment to which he is entitled during this investigation," said the Teixeira family in a statement. 

The Cape Cod National Guardsman was arrested by FBI agents earlier this month at his mother's home in Dighton where prosecutors say they found a gun locker in his bedroom along with rifles, assault weapons, and a bazooka.

He is currently in prison while a federal judge considers a defense request to release him on bail. 

First published on April 28, 2023 / 8:20 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

