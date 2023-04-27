Jack Teixeira, accused Pentagon leaker, remains in custody as judge weighs bail

WORCESTER – A judge is considering whether to release Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National guardsman accused of leaking highly classified military documents, from jail while he awaits his federal trial.

The 21-year-old from Dighton joined the Massachusetts Air National Guard in September 2019, according to federal court filings. He was granted Top Secret security clearance in 2021, according to an affidavit filed by an FBI special agent.

If convicted, Teixeira faces up to 15 years in prison.

An undated picture shows Jack Douglas Teixeira, a 21-year-old member of the U.S. Air National Guard, who was arrested by the FBI, over his alleged involvement in leaks online of classified documents, posing for a selfie at an unidentified location. Social Media Website/via Reuters

Family members sat in the front row of a Worcester federal courtroom on Thursday. When Teixeira walked into the room, his mother burst into tears.

As the hearing got underway, Teixeira's father took the stand asking to be a third-party custodian if his son is released on bail.

Teixeira's attorney argued that there is no evidence he intended to widely share top secret information beyond his private chat group.

"Your argument is, he had no idea it might go beyond this little circle of people on the server?" the judge replied.

Federal prosecutors argued that Teixeira should not be allowed to go home while he awaits his trial.

"He ignores the rules … he likes being the gatekeeper of information … what he didn't like, was adhering to the rules," the prosecutor said.

The judge did not rule and instead took arguments from both sides under advisement.