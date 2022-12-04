Watch CBS News
83-year-old pilot in Falmouth plane crash dies

FALMOUTH – An 83-year-old man who was flying a small plane when it crashed on Friday in Falmouth has died.

Massachusetts State Police said Carl Willis was pronounced dead at Falmouth Hospital after the crash at Falmouth Airpark.

Police said Candace Oldham, 70, of Falmouth was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries.

The pair was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport after flying for a day trip.

The single-engine plane crashed into a grassy area short of Runway 25.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating.

