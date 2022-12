Two people seriously hurt in Falmouth plane crash

Two people seriously hurt in Falmouth plane crash

FALMOUTH - Two people were seriously injured in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday afternoon. It happened at the Falmouth Airpark.

The two people who were on the plane are being treated for life-threatening injuries.

Multiple agencies are responding to investigate the crash.

No other information has been released.

