Man killed by falling tree branch in Londonderry, NH

LONDONDERRY, N.H. - A man was hit and killed by a falling tree branch in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived to the scene on Shasta Drive just after 9:30 a.m. "and found a male subject struck by a fallen tree branch," the fire department said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died from his injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details about the incident. The Londonderry Police Department is investigating the death.