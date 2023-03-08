Watch CBS News
Man killed by falling tree branch in Londonderry, NH

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

LONDONDERRY, N.H. - A man was hit and killed by a falling tree branch in Londonderry, New Hampshire on Wednesday morning.

First responders arrived to the scene on Shasta Drive just after 9:30 a.m. "and found a male subject struck by a fallen tree branch," the fire department said. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the man died from his injuries.

Authorities did not immediately release any other details about the incident. The Londonderry Police Department is investigating the death. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 8, 2023 / 4:13 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

