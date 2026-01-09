Wake and funeral for Uxbridge police officer killed in line of duty set for next week

The Uxbridge, Massachusetts police department announced that the wake and funeral for fallen officer Stephen LaPorta will be held next week.

LaPorta, 43, was killed just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning, a tractor-trailer struck him as he helped a driver who had gotten into a crash. He leaves behind a wife and a 13-year-old child.

The wake will be held on Wednesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at St. Mary's Parish in Franklin. A private burial for family and friends will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday.

Stephen LaPorta while he worked for Mendon Police. Mendon Police

In the days following the tragedy, Uxbridge officers remembered him as a "dedicated public servant," "a genuinely good person," and a "hero." LaPorta began at the Uxbridge Police Department in 2024 after spending 17 years working as a dispatcher in Mendon.

"He was a gentleman, he was respectful. Family man. He loved his family. He loved his town. The people of Uxbridge and the outpouring that's happened has been absolutely amazing. The tough part now, the family, we've got to wrap our arms around the family, the police department, the town officials, everybody in this town. We've got to support them," said State Rep. Michael Soter who knew LaPorta.

Procession for LaPorta

A procession was held on Friday for LaPorta, beginning at the Chief Medical Examiner's office in Westfield before noon. Dozens of firefighters, EMTs, state and local police and residents could be seen stopped on the side of roads to salute the hearse and large motorcade escorting it.

Firefighters, police officers, and residents paused to salute LaPorta's procession from atop a bridge. CBS Boston

The procession then traveled to the Uxbridge Police Station, where LaPorta's family was waiting. A large American flag was also hung from a fire truck's ladder at the station. The procession then continued to a funeral home.

Massachusetts State Police also led a procession in LaPorta's honor just five hours after the crash. The Uxbridge Police Department hung black bunting in the hours after the crash and Governor Maura Healey ordered flags to be flown at half-staff.

Uxbridge officer killed

LaPorta was outside of his car along Route 146, helping a driver who had been in an accident when a tractor-trailer struck him, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph Early. LaPorta died on the scene from his injuries.

The driver of the car was unhurt, and the tractor-trailer driver suffered minor injuries.

Moments before the crash, an officer said over the police scanner that the roads were like "an ice rink" due to freezing rain overnight. Route 146 north remained closed through the morning, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

No arrests have been made. State Police are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester District Attorney's Office at