Fall River teacher Paul Coury accused of inappropriately touching high school student

FALL RIVER – A teacher in Fall River is off the job and facing criminal charges, accused of inappropriately touching a student.

Paul Coury is on administrative leave from his job as the culinary arts teacher at Durfee High School.

He pleaded not guilty Wednesday to indecent assault and battery.

Police and DCF are investigating.

