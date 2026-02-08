2 police officers injured, suspect killed during shooting in Fall River

Two police officers were injured, and the suspect is dead, during a shooting in Fall River early Sunday morning.

It happened just after midnight on Linden Street. Police officers had received a call about a man with a gun inside an SUV on the street.

The Bristol District Attorney said that three police officers arrived and searched the man when he "began to violently resist, which resulted in a physical struggle." The man then pulled out a gun and fired at the officers, according to police.

He shot one of the officers in the elbow and the other in his bulletproof vest before they were able to return fire.

Police shot the suspect and retrieved his gun. The weapon had a "aftermarket modification known a switch was located next to the suspect. The switch made the weapon fully automatic, capable of firing multiple rounds with one trigger pull," according to the Bristol DA.

The suspect was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died. He was identified as 40-year-old Nigel Vaughn from Fall River. All three police officers were also taken to the hospital. The two who were shot had non-life-threatening injuries and all three have been discharged.

"We are deeply grateful that our officers are able to return home to their families tonight," Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado said in a statement.

Bristol DA said that they had spoken with the suspect earlier that night at a gas station. They were told he was reckless driving in the parking lot and asked him and the two people in the vehicle to leave the area.

State Police Detectives are investigating the incident.