Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan seriously injured in stabbing, no suspects arrested

Former Fall River, Massachusetts Mayor Will Flanagan was stabbed and seriously injured in the city on Monday. No suspects have been arrested.

Fall River police said they received multiple calls about the stabbing near the 100 block of Hartwell Street at about 5:00 p.m.

"Fall River Police and Fall River EMS immediately responded and discovered that the victim was former City of Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan," police said.

Flanagan sustained "significant" injuries and was taken to an area hospital. As of Monday night, he was listed in serious but stable condition.

Fall River police said they are working "multiple leads" toward identifying the suspect.

"Senseless act of violence"

"Our patrol officers and detectives responded swiftly and are working diligently to identify and apprehend who is responsible for this senseless act of violence," said Fall River Police Chief Kelly Furtado. "We will exhaust every resource to ensure justice is served."

Will Flanagan was the mayor of Fall River from 2010 until 2014 when he lost a recall election.

"My thoughts and prayers are with Former Mayor Will Flanagan, his family, and friends," Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said. "The full support of the Mayor's Office is with the Fall River Police Department as they work tirelessly to bring justice in this case. We stand firmly behind Chief Kelly Furtado, and the dedicated men and women of the FRPD as they continue this active investigation."

Fall River is a city in southeastern Massachusetts, about 50 miles from Boston.