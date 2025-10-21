Former Fall River Mayor Will Flanagan stabbed multiple times, suspect arrested

The man accused of stabbing former Fall River, Massachusetts Mayor Will Flanagan appeared in court on Tuesday. Corree Gonzales, 31, faces several charges and will undergo a mental health evaluation.

Police say Flanagan was stabbed multiple times on Hartwell Street in Fall River, not far from the marijuana dispensary he owns. "It's a horrible tragedy for the family and for the city of Fall River," Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan said. "Former mayor stabbed down the street. It's a really, really negative look, but it's just an extremely bad circumstance."

Suspect is known to police

Gonzales, who is from Fall River, faces several charges including assault and battery on police officers. Prosecutors say he is known to police and has a long criminal record.

"Some severe mental health issues," Coogan said. "I don't even know if he knew who the person was who he was attacking. We have had a couple of instances with this person before, in general. I think he's schizophrenic."

Fall River police said they received multiple calls about the stabbing near the 100 block of Hartwell Street at about 5:00 p.m. on Monday. When they arrived, they found Flanagan on the street with significant injuries and he was taken to an area hospital where he's listed in serious but stable condition.

On Tuesday, Mayor Coogan said he went to visit Flanagan in the hospital. "A couple of stab wounds in the neck and a smack in the head. It was very, very bad," Coogan said.

Gonzales is being held without bail. He will undergo a mental health evaluation on Wednesday.