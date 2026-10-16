Fall River firefighters honored for saving lives at Gabriel House fire

Dozens of Fall River, Massachusetts, firefighters were honored for their bravery and service responding to last year's deadly fire at an assisted living facility.

Last July, a fire at the Gabriel House killed 10 people and wounded 30 more. More than 50 people were rescued.

Nathaniel Anderson has 16 years with the Fall River Fire Department. "I remember all of that night," he said.

Anderson ran into the burning Gabriel House without protective gear and started carrying residents out. He was sent to the hospital for injuries, but once released, he walked back to the scene and started fighting the fire again.

Fall River Firefighter Nathaniel Anderson was honored for his response to the fire at the Gabriel House. CBS Boston

Anderson was awarded the Medal of Honor and was the only person to receive the Medal of Valor, the highest award of the night.

Anderson said going back to the fire that night was not a question. "The job wasn't done. There were people there. I wasn't going to not finish my shift," Anderson said.

Gov. Maura Healey praised the work of the room full of heroes. More than 40 members of the Fall River Fire Department received awards.

"I pulled up to the scene that night and it was just, it was different," said firefighter CJ Ponte. "So, it was just put my gear on and started taking people out of windows and putting out fire."

The Fall River fire has been a catalyst for change. Just this week Gov. Healey announced sprinkler systems must be checked annually, and property owners must notify the fire department if any parts of a sprinkler system have been recalled.